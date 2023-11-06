Sweet Home 2 poster OUT: Will Song Kang strive to be human or turn into monster?

Sweet Home 2 released the official poster for the upcoming scientific fiction horror sequel. The Song Kang starrer drama's first season was released in 2020. The series became a global hit when it was released and fans eagerly anticipate the second season which will continue from where the first part ended. Here are all the details.

Sweet Home 2 poster reveals Song Kang's dilemma

Song Kang's Sweet Home 2 is all set for its release on December 1. The first season gained international recognition and since the news of the second season has been out, the second season has received a lot of attention. On November 6, Netflix released the official poster featuring Song Kang. The actor can be seen in his human form but with a monster's arm. Everything around him is crumbled as he stands in a sports stadium.

The caption on the poster discusses the dilemma that Song Kang's character will be facing. It reads, 'To remain as a monster or to remain as a human'. This will be the choice that the characters will be thrown with. Hyun Soo and other people have to survive the despair. While in the first season, they stayed put inside the apartment complex and tried to survive, in the latest season they will be interacting with the outside world too. In the background of the poster, special forces can also be seen pointing their guns.

Sweet Home 2: Release date, cast and other details

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si will be a part of this project, as confirmed by Netflix. The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Season 2 will be directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on the previous season too and joining in for the latest season is director Park So Hyun.

Sweet Home Season 2 will be premiering on December 1. In this season, survivors would be living together in the baseball stadium and will try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

