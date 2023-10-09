Sweet Home 2: Song Kang, Go Min Si starrer teases upcoming release with NEW clip

Sweet Home 2 has finally teased its initial look in the new clip, unveiling a few characters from Netflix’s hit franchise. The upcoming K-drama is the direct sequel to the 2020 released Sweet Home featuring Song Kang in the lead role. After several months of anticipation, the first teaser for the next South Korean apocalyptic horror is out. For the unversed, Netflix last year renewed its commercially successful franchise for the second and third seasons.

Sweet Home 2 first look teased in new clip

In March this year, actress Go Min Si took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note following the wrap-up of Sweet Home 2 & 3 schedule. The filming of the second season of the South Korean horror show began last year in winter. The show signaled the return of some of the old cast members from Season 1 alongside a fresh new cast in Season for Sweet Home. The release of new stills and teasers for Sweet Home 2 has anticipation levels soaring among the fans. In the freshly rolled-out sneak peeks, the lead cast members can be seen drenched in blood, across various locations, giving fans intriguing glances of the oncoming horrors they can expect to encounter in the series.

The 19-second teaser has everyone reeling about what lies concealed behind the wall. The sharp thud against the wall, blood splatters, and creepy red warning letters are enough to make anyone's heart race with anticipation.

Check out the teaser right here!

About Sweet Home 2 cast

The last season of Sweet Home saw the Green Home residents, Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young battling for their lives while facing off against neighbors who turned into monsters. The show emerged as an all-time hit on Netflix globally, pushing makers to roll out the second season. They return in Season 2 to heighten the story's tension and anticipation. Additionally, new characters will be introduced Yoo Oh Sung, Oh Jung Se, Kim Moo Yeol, and Jinyoung will be taking the new roles alongside some of the key cast from the previous season. Sweet Home is expected to roll out anytime soon.

Go Min Si on her friendship with Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun

In July following the wrap-up of Sweet Home 2, actress Go Min Si made an appearance on the YouTube show Salon Drip. During the interview with Jang Do Yeon, she disclosed her bonding with her Sweet Home 2 co-stars Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun. She said "While working on 'Sweet Home,' I formed strong bonds with both Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun. Song Kang, who was born in 1994, and I became good friends. Then, one day, Lee Do Hyun, born in 1995, remarked, 'Why should I address you as 'noona' (a term for an older sister or female friend)? We were born in the same year.' So, we mutually decided to be friends." The actress further stated how Song Kang came to her asking why is Lee Do Hyun talking casually to her, and after explaining all the things the three of them became best buddies.

