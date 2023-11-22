Sweet Home 2: Song Kang, Kim Shin Rok, Lee Jin Wook, and more find new homes in stills

Coming to OTT in December 2023, Sweet Home 2, the much-anticipated second season of the popular apocalyptic thriller K-drama, is based on Hwang Young Chan and Kim Carnby’s acclaimed webtoon.

Starring Song Kang once again as Cha Hyun Soo, the upcoming season promises a fierce battle, evident from intriguing stills released by Netflix, where the distinction between monsters and humans becomes even more blurred. Cha Hyun Soo and other survivors struggle to survive after leaving Green Home.

Song Kang and the residents of Green Home against each other on new ground

The recently revealed stills from Sweet Home 2 showcase an escalating sense of chaos and crisis, highlighting the survivors' struggle with monsterization after departing Green Home. While Pyeon Sang Wook played by Lee Jin Wook harbors deep animosity towards humanity, Cha Hyun Soo, intent on preserving his humanity, grapples with the reality of the government's vaccine development at the Special Disaster Base. The residents of Green Home Apartments eventually arrive at the safety camp set up in a baseball stadium.

Within this new refuge, every survivor faces daily scrutiny for distinguishing between humans and monsters. They live under the watchful protection and control of the security forces.

In the subsequent image, Chief Ji played by Kim Shin Rok, the key figure overseeing the facility at the stadium, is portrayed with a mysterious and unreadable facial expression.

New stadium residents like Jun Il (Kim Dong Young) with his ailing mother Sun Hwa (Yoon Se Ah) and Chief Ji's daughter Ye Seul (Yang Hye Ji) are highlighted in additional images. The final stills feature those opting for life outside, such as Seo Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young) raising her child on an abandoned ship, and street survivors Ho Sang (Hyun Bong Sik) and Ha Ni (Chae Won Bin), facing the ongoing risk of monster attacks. Viewer curiosity is aroused about their reasons for living beyond the stadium.

About Sweet Home 2

Sweet Home Season 2, the horror-thriller K-drama, is set to exclusively premiere on Netflix on December 1, 2023. With Kim Hyung Min, Hong So Ri, and Park So Jung as writers, and Jang Young Woo, Lee Eung Bok, and Park So Hyun as directors, the new season, comprising 8 episodes, stars Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si, and others.

Sweet Home 2 is all set to premiere on December 1.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2: Everything to know about cast, plot, release date, and more of upcoming sequel