Sweet Home 2 star Go Min Si cancels schedule after being diagnosed with Type A Influenza

Go Min Si, one of the actors from Sweet Home 2, unfortunately, won't be able to make it to an upcoming event due to an unexpected health issue.

The event organizers have released a statement addressing her condition. Go Min Si is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in popular dramas such as Youth of May, Jirisan, Love Alarm 2, and many others.

Go Min Si cancels appearance at event due to health issues

On December 15, Sweet Home actor Go Min Si was scheduled to make an appearance at a fashion brand's store event in Seoul. Due to her health, she had to cancel her participation from the event. The oraganisers said that as she has been diagnosed with Type A influenza, Go Min Si had unavoidably cancelled her appearance at the photo wall event. They apologized for the sudden change in schedule and asked for understanding during the situation.

More about Go Min Si

Go Min Si made her debut in the drama industry with the show My Sassy Girl which was a spin-off of the hit South Korean movie by the same name. Her first big screen appearance was in 2016 with the movie Parallel Novel.

Advertisement

Go Min Si recently appeared in Sweet Home 2. The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on season 1 too and joining in for part 2 is director Park So Hyun. In this season, the survivors will be living together in a baseball stadium, but they have to be cautious as anyone could potentially be a disguised monster. It's a fight for survival, as turning into a monster or even worse, dying, are the alternatives.

She has acted in a variety of roles in diverse dramas like The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Love Alarm, Sweet Home series, Youth of May, Jirisan and many more. Go Min Si would also be appearing in the last and final season of Sweet Home which is scheduled to be released in 2024. She will also take the lead in the psychological thriller Alone in the Woods.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Go Min Si reveals whether she plans to visit Youth of May co-star Lee Do Hyun during military service