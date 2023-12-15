Sweet Home 2 star Go Min Si cancels schedule after being diagnosed with Type A Influenza
Sweet Home 2 actor Go Min Si was diagnosed with Type A Influenza due to which she would not be attending an event in where she was scheduled to make an appearance.
-
Go Min Si to sit out of upcoming schedule due to health issues
-
The actor was diagnosed with Type A Influenza
Go Min Si, one of the actors from Sweet Home 2, unfortunately, won't be able to make it to an upcoming event due to an unexpected health issue.
The event organizers have released a statement addressing her condition. Go Min Si is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in popular dramas such as Youth of May, Jirisan, Love Alarm 2, and many others.
Go Min Si cancels appearance at event due to health issues
On December 15, Sweet Home actor Go Min Si was scheduled to make an appearance at a fashion brand's store event in Seoul. Due to her health, she had to cancel her participation from the event. The oraganisers said that as she has been diagnosed with Type A influenza, Go Min Si had unavoidably cancelled her appearance at the photo wall event. They apologized for the sudden change in schedule and asked for understanding during the situation.
More about Go Min Si
Go Min Si made her debut in the drama industry with the show My Sassy Girl which was a spin-off of the hit South Korean movie by the same name. Her first big screen appearance was in 2016 with the movie Parallel Novel.
Go Min Si recently appeared in Sweet Home 2. The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on season 1 too and joining in for part 2 is director Park So Hyun. In this season, the survivors will be living together in a baseball stadium, but they have to be cautious as anyone could potentially be a disguised monster. It's a fight for survival, as turning into a monster or even worse, dying, are the alternatives.
She has acted in a variety of roles in diverse dramas like The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Love Alarm, Sweet Home series, Youth of May, Jirisan and many more. Go Min Si would also be appearing in the last and final season of Sweet Home which is scheduled to be released in 2024. She will also take the lead in the psychological thriller Alone in the Woods.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Go Min Si reveals whether she plans to visit Youth of May co-star Lee Do Hyun during military service
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more