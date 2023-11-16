Sweet Home 2 Trailer OUT: Song Kang, Go Min Si, and more seek solution to world muddled by monsters

Sweet Home 2 is an apocalyptic horror drama which is slated to release this December. The show received a lot of love and attention and after the success of the first season, it has been renewed for two more. As the second season will be airing soon, the trailer was released by Netflix increasing the hype and expectation around the project.

Sweet Home 2 trailer: Song Kang and Go Min Si look for answers

On November 16, a 3-minute-long trailer was dropped by Netflix for their upcoming horror drama Sweet Home 2. The video opens with an explanation of how the monsters came to be because of human greed. Doctor Im says that humans are the virus and monsters are the vaccines. All survivors stick together and try to find a safer place to put up. But anyone, anywhere and anytime can turn into monsters. It has become hard to differentiate between the creatures and human beings.

Everyone is suspected to be a monster and is under strict radar. Humans and monsters alike are being killed left and right. Song Kang who takes on the role of Cha Hyun Su is determined to find the solution to the new way of the world. Turned into a monster himself, he has to control himself and his urges. Will the people turn into monsters or choose to stay humans?

More about Sweet Home 2

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si will be starring in Sweet Home 2, as confirmed by Netflix. The second season will be released on December 1 and streaming on Netflix.

The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on season 1 too and joining in for part 2 is director Park So Hyun.

The trailers of this apocalyptic drama have revealed that survivors will be residing together in a baseball stadium under close observation, as anyone could potentially be a monster in disguise. Everyone needs to fight to survive or turn into a monster or worse, die.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2 character posters OUT: Song Kang, Go Min Si and others fight to survive; Park Gyu Young missing