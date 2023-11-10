Sweet Home 2 trailer OUT: Song Kang set on embracing human side amidst dark world

Sweet Home 2 released the official poster for the upcoming scientific fiction horror sequel. The Song Kang starrer drama's first season was released in 2020. The series became a global hit when it was released and fans eagerly anticipate the second season which will continue from where the first part ended. The trailer released revealed hints as to what will happen in the sequel.

Song Kang is determined to find the cure and maintain his human side

The new trailer of Sweet Home 2 opens with the question if the being is a human or a monster. Humanity is struggling for survival. Everyone is suspicious of each other. Special forces are on high alert and all are suspected to be wild supernatural creatures. Humans have secluded themselves into a supposedly safe area but is it really safe? Even within the safe wall lurks the dark forces.

Song Kang wants to find a solution to turning into a monster. He is determined to remember his human side though he turned into a monster. People are even marked if they are humans or not. Park Gyu Young also makes an appearance in the drama and says, 'Don't let it go to waste'. The apocalyptic horror is truly spine-chilling.

Sweet Home 2: Release date, cast and other details

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si will be a part of this project, as confirmed by Netflix. The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Season 2 will be directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on the previous season too and joining in for the latest season is director Park So Hyun.

Sweet Home Season 2 will be premiering on December 1. In this season, survivors would be living together in the baseball stadium and will try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

