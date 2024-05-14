Sweet Home 2's Jinyoung to join TWICE’s Dahyun as lead for Korean remake of Taiwanese film You Are the Apply of My Eye; Report

Jung Jinyoung, known for his role in Sweet Home 2 is reportedly joining the cast lineup of the Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye’s Korean remake. Earlier, it was reported that TWICE’s Dahyun had been cast as the female lead for this film. Now there’s much anticipation of witnessing these two stars’ acting synergey.

Jung Jinyoung and TWICE's Dahyun to unfold fresh youth romance in Korean remake of Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye

On May 14, a Korean media outlet reported that actor Jung Jinyoung will star as the male lead in the Korean remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye. On Monday, reports emerged suggesting that TWICE member Dahyun, who is making her acting debut with an independent feature film called Sprint, has also been selected to play the protagonist character in this upcoming film.

You Are the Apple of My Eye is a 2011 Taiwanese film directed by Giddens Ko. The film depicts a heart-fluttering romance between a model student named Shen Zai (portrayed by Michelle Chen) and Ching Teng Ko (played by Kai Ko), a school troublemaker. The film was well-loved in South Korea as well and later in 2018, it also got a Japanese remake. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about upcoming Korean remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye

In the upcoming Korean remake, TWICE member Dahyun will embody the character of Seon Ah, a model high schooler, who is also the crush of all her male classmates. Jinyoung will transform into Jin Woo, who will gradually fall in love with the model student. The film is expected to deliver a poignant youth romance and the dynamic emotional journey of young adults.

In addition, director Cho Young Myoung, who helmed a few short films like 202 201, Magwon, and more will make her feature debut with this Korean remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye.

Who is Jung Jinyoung?

Jung Jinyoung, better known as Jinyoung is a former member of K-pop boy group B1A4. Over the years, he starred in many K-dramas including Sweet Home 2 (2023), Police University (2021), My First First Love (2019), Love in the Moonlight (2016), and more.

With this new Korean remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye, Jinyoung will return to the big screen almost five years after his last film The Dude in Me (2019), also starring Park Sung Woong and Ra Mi Ran.

