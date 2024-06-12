Sweet Home 3 poster OUT: Song Kang fights internal turmoil between monster and human; Lee Do Hyun starrer to premiere on July 19

Sweet Home 3 starring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more is all set to release this July. Excitement runs high as the drama prepares for a finale.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 12, 2024  |  08:59 AM IST |  12.7K
Sweet Home 3 poster: Netflix
Sweet Home 3 poster: Netflix

Sweet Home 3 is a highly anticipated drama as this will mark the finale of the survival series. The series is much-awaited as it will provide the resolution of the story. Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Go Min Si and more have been confirmed to return for the final season. The drama will be premiering this July. Here are the details. 

Sweet Home 3 confirmed to premiere this July 

On June 12, Netflix revealed the details of the much-awaited series Sweet Home 3. The series will be premiering on July 19 and streaming on the platform. Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Jinyoung and Yoo Oh Seong will be returning for the final season. See the poster of the upcoming season below. 


