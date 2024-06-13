Sweet Home 3: Song Kang's evolution, Lee Do Hyun's return and Go Min Si's fight; 5 thrilling aspects to await in next season

Sweet Home Season 3 will be released soon in July. The survival drama tells the story of strange monsters taking over humanity. Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more actors would be appearing in the main roles. Since the drama has diverted from the original webtoon, it is hard to predict how the story will turn out. But there are a few pointers one can expect.

5 things to expect from Sweet Home Season 3

Song Kang's transformation

In Sweet Home Season 2, we see Song Kang's character be consumed by the monster. The latest season is likely to focus on his transformation and the inner battle between his human and monster form. Since the character will be trying to control his new form in the initial stages, one can expect that the drama will focus on the trials and turbulences he will be facing. This might also indicate a longer screen time for Song Kang as his time was reduced in Season 2.

What the poster suggest

The poster reveals mysterious cocoons hanging overhead, which hints at a new era. Song Kang also features in the Sweet Home Season 3 poster. He can be seen standing in a now-ruined city as a monster wing grows out of his body, suggesting his inner turmoil between the monster and his human form.

Lee Do Hyun's return

Lee Do Hyun will be making a return in Season 3. After his character is shown to be consumed by the monster in Season 1, the series does not confirm what happens to the character. According to the webtoon, he transforms into a monster. Moreover, he also reaches the next step in his evolution and transforms into a cocoon. Though Lee Do Hyun's story arc has not been revealed, he has been confirmed to be a part of the cast for Season 3.

Go Min Si's search

Go Min Si plays Lee Do Hyun's fierce sister who is a former ballerina. She goes on a search for her brother and gets involved in the survival battle. All throughout, she is convinced that her brother is the one protecting her from the shadow but she later gets to know that it was actually Song Kang's character. Their love story has been teased previously but it is hard to see how things will turn out after she gets to know the truth.

The monster kid

Lee Si Young plays the mother of a monster kid played by Kim Sia. The last few episodes of Sweet Home season 2, teased the monster kid. But the powers and abilities are yet to be figured out. Will the powers be a boon or a bane would be unravelled in season 3.

More about Sweet Home Season 3

Sweet Home 3 will premiere on July 19 and will be streaming on Netflix.

Sweet Home 3 would be continuing from where the previous season left off. The latest season will focus on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation. This will mark the finale of the monsterization saga.

The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok, who also worked on seasons 1 and 2.

Sweet Home 3 was Song Kang's last project before he commenced his mandatory military service. Song Kang is known for his roles in hits like My Demon and Nevertheless. Lee Do Hyun has impressed with his appearances in Exhuma and The Good Bad Mother. Go Min Si has appeared in dramas like Youth of May and Love Alarm.

