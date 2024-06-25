Sweet Home 3 is an upcoming web series starring Song Kang in the lead role and supported by big stars such as Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si and more. The plot of the series will continue from where it left off in season 2, packed with more thrills, excitement, and suspense.

Sweet Home 3 releases new stills featuring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun and more

On June 25, 2024, the production team of Sweet Home Season 3 released stills of the show featuring the major cast members. In the first still Song Kang is seen in his half-human and half-monster transformation fighting off other creatures.

Lee Jin Wook takes on his character and seems to be engaged in deep talks with another girl. On the other hand, Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si reunite in their last attempt at survival.



Jung Ji Young is also seen taking on his character at the final battle against the grotesque creatures. Furthermore, Lee Si Young continues to showcase her bravery to protect everyone around her. Oh Jung Se as Dr. Lim also plays an important role who will be playing one of the key roles in helping humanity pull through for one last time for a chance at the future.

Watch Sweet Home 3 teaser

More about Sweet Home 3

The third season of Sweet Home 3 will showcase the final countdown for humanity to survive against the brutal monsters. As everyone struggles to live another day and leads a desperate fight for survival, they are confronted with their deepest fears and darkest desires, and they find themselves transforming into monstrous versions of themselves.

In this final climatic season, the emergence of neohumans occurs, leading to further chaos and destruction spreading uncontrollably.

Led by Song Kang, the supporting cast members include Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Jin Young, Yoo Oh Sung, Kim Shi Ah, and more. The show is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024, and is expected to consist of 8-10 episodes.

