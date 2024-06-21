Sweet Home 3 trailer: Song Kang and Go Min Si ready for battle as world transforms leaving humanity on brink of monetarization; WATCH

Sweet Home 3 is a highly anticipated drama as it will mark the finale of the series. Song Kang, Go Min Sin, Lee Do Hyun and more actors will be returning for the final instalment of the series.

The story will continue after the second season and focus on the lives of people who survived the stadium battle. The series will be premiering this July, marking the end of the story. Here is a breakdown of the trailer released.

Sweet Home 3 trailer featuring Song Kang and Go Min Si

On June 21, Netflix released the trailer of their much-awaited drama Sweet Home Season 3. The trailer revealed a set-up of the upcoming season. Those who are symptomatic are given a choice to become monsters and evolve into a higher form whom they call neohuman.

Song Kang and Go Min Si get ready for battle and are determined to take down the evil forces. Watch the trailer below.

More about Sweet Home Season 3

The final season of Sweet Home will be premiering on July 19 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The latest season will focus on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation. This will mark the finale of the monsterization saga.

The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok, who also worked on seasons 1 and 2.

Sweet Home 3 was Song Kang's last project before he commenced his mandatory military service. Lee Do Hyun is also currently fulfilling his military service.

