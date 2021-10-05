‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Move To Heaven’ become final nominees for the Asian Academy Creative Awards

The two Netflix series ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Move To Heaven’ have been nominated for several categories for the upcoming Asian Academy Creative Awards that is being held in Singapore on December 2 and 3. Last year, 'Crash Landing on You,' and 'The Cursed' each won the Best Drama award and The Best Original Screenplay award, respectively, at the AACA.

AACA (Asian Academy Creative Awards) reviews Asia's best content and will hold the award ceremony on December 2 and 3 in Singapore. On this day, AACA will announce the best of the best from sixteen nations, the winners of each category such as the best actors, the best drama, the best documentary, and more.

'Sweet Home' has been nominated in five categories like Best Director, Best Actress (actress Lee Si Young), Best Supporting Actress (Go Min Si), Best Supporting Actor (Lee Do Hyun), and Best Special Effect Award. Following the death of his family in an accident, loner Cha Hyun Soo moves to a new apartment. His quiet life is soon disturbed by strange incidents that start occurring in his apartment, and throughout Korea. As people start to turn into monsters, Hyun Soo and the other residents try to survive. In just four days after the release, the drama ranked number 1 on Netflix's TOP 10 list in 13 countries, while remaining in the TOP10 in 70 countries.

'Move to Heaven' is also another Korean drama nominated for this year's AACA. 'Move to Heaven' has been nominated in two categories like Best Drama Series and Best Actor (Lee Je Hoon). Geu Roo is a young autistic man. He works for his father’s business “Move To Heaven.” Their job is to arrange items left by deceased people. One day, Geu Roo's own father dies. Geu Roo is left alone, but his uncle Sang Koo suddenly appears in front of him. Sang Koo is a cold man. He was a martial artist who fought in underground matches. He went to prison because of what happened at his fight. Sang Koo now becomes Geu Roo’s guardian. They run “Move To Heaven” together.

Now, let’s hope that either of the series win as they deserve it all!

ALSO READ: Yumi’s Cells Ep 5 & 6 Review: Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun play push and pull, who will win?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched either of the series? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.