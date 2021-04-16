Sweet Home, CLOY, Healer & more: Meet the incredible directors who brought your favourite KDramas to life!

Time to give exposure to the greatest minds behind the super hit dramas - the directors! Check them out below!

We all swoon over the many faces we see on cameras - the actors, the dancers, and other people. But what about the people behind all those heavy equipment? Especially the one who brings the story alive with their expertise? Today is one of those days when we cherish the people who make our lives better and livelier.

Remember the quote from Dead Poets Society? “Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love. These are what we stay alive for.” And this quote from the 1989 movie holds more so in the times we’re living in. Being stuck in a pandemic, the KDrama universe shot to fame with its incredible scenes being etched in people’s minds and making them lifelong fans. All of this, this beautiful, enchanting KDrama world existed because these directors had the passion to create something utterly meaningful for the audience.

So don’t you think it’s finally time to talk about some of the best directors in the industry? Let’s take a look at them!

Lee Eung Bok

When we say extremely talented, we mean it. Lee Eung Bok has directed some of the favourite shows that almost every KDrama fan loves. Or at least is in their to-watch bucket list. He has directed Korea’s biggest hit shows such as ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Mr. Sunshine’, ‘Descendants of The Sun’, and ‘Goblin’, among many others. Fans who watched all of these major shows would know the magic Lee Eung Bok creates on-screen - the tight close-ups, the emphasis on a character, and even montage scenes - all of them bind themselves together, giving us an incredible work of art!

Shin Won Ho

Hospital Playlist fans, remember the energetic band scenes when the group would come together to play songs? Or the hospital scenes when you would laugh and cry with the actors? All of that was possible because of the show’s director, Shin Won Ho. He is also directing the second season of the show, which is scheduled to air in June 2021! His other work which showcases his impactful talent is Prison Playbook - another quite famous drama. Not just this, he has even directed the Reply series - Reply 1988, Reply 1994, and Reply 1997! Dabbling in thriller dramas, family dramas, and rom-coms, he sure has shown the world his skills! He has also received two Best Director Awards for the show Reply 1988, one at the 5th APAN Star Awards and one in the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards in 2016.

Lee Jung Hyo

All Awards go to a good director. But not all good directors necessarily get an award. One of them is director Lee Jung Hyo. The mastermind behind everyone’s favourite drama, ‘Crash Landing On You’! With a talented mind, he also has a fun personality. In an interview for Crash Landing On You, when he was asked if the then rumors of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's dating affected his casting decision, he jokingly said that he took it positively, thinking that the chemistry between them would work! The major reason why all of us fell for the lead couple was also because of Lee Jung Hyo’s directing talent. The scenes were filmed in a particular way to make us all fall in love with them! His other notable works include the famous ‘Romance Is A Bonus Book’, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Heartless City’ and ‘Life of Mars’, among others.

Lee Jung Sub

Last but not the least, is Lee Jung Sub. Romance dramas and making us yearn for more couple-y things are right up this director’s alley. He has directed shows that give us #romancegoals. His ability to make any love story look like the purest thing in the universe is incredible. Top shows under his kitty include ‘Healer’, ‘Queen For 7 Days’, and ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’. He is also the director of the upcoming rom-com ‘Dal Ri and Gamjatang’. From the multiple shows he has directed, ‘Healer’ is unarguably the most popular - which had fans craving to watch the intense scenes and the love story more!

While there are of course other directors too in the Korean Entertainment Industry, these are some of the many who deserve recognition!

Do you know the name of the director of your favourite show? It’s time we give the directors, if not as equal recognition as the actors, then at least some. What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

