‘Sweet Home’ co stars Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s love life is mysteriously controlled in new drama teaser

On December 30, HK inno.N unveiled the first teaser for the short drama ‘Reincarnation Love’ featuring ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Youth of May’ co-stars Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si and we are so excited to see them together on screen again!

The teaser follows the two college going youthful people on a blind date that slowly fall for each other's charms and quirks but the narrator seems to be holding their destiny. Who is this third person that holds the cards to their love story? Find out on January 3, 2022.

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si, who were reunited for the first time in six months after 'Youth in May', show a different chemistry in 'Reincarnation Love' as the MZ generation (Korean generation of people between Millenials and Gen Z), who spend their college life in dates and fun outings. Not only that, but also a gift-like content to the fans of 'Myung Hee Tae', who wished that Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Myung Hee (Go Min Si) would be happy in a world without tragedy by paying homage to the narrative that will bring laughter to viewers of 'Youth in May'.

Lee Do Hyun has been busy in the ongoing romance melodrama ‘Melancholia’ as Baek Seung Yoo, who is emotionless and has no light in his eyes. He used to be a math genius who appeared on a quiz program at the age of five and surprised the world by solving college-level math problems. He was admitted to MIT at the age of 10 but dropped out at the age of 12, and suddenly disappeared.

Go Min Si was in the awaited tvN series ‘Jirisan’ which also starred Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. Though she had a smaller role, her happy-go-lucky persona was widely loved by her fans, especially after the tragic ending that she faced in ‘Youth of May’ as well as ‘Jirisan’.

