Sweet Home fame Lee Si Young in talks to act as the female lead in upcoming drama Salon de Holmes

Korean actress Lee Si Young has been making headlines lately and for all the right reasons. Fans of the actress are thrilled to hear that she will reportedly be starring as the female lead in the new drama 'Salon de Holmes.'

The buzz surrounding Lee Si Young's casting news

On April 17, it was reported that Lee Si Young has been offered the lead part in the new drama 'Salon de Holmes' and is now reviewing her offer. The story of a housewife detective organisation is told in 'Salon de Holmes,' which is based on the original best-selling novel of the same name. It would be a treat to watch how Lee Si Young does justice to the role of a housewife detective given the fact there might be some amount of action involved in it and she is a retired South Korean Boxer.

The production of the drama is to start sometime this year.

What can we expect from Lee Si Young's performance in Salon de Holmes?

Lee Si Young has a proven track record of delivering powerful performances and captivating audiences with her acting skills and fans can't wait to see Lee Si Young in action in her new role. Lee Si Young has been engaged in many initiatives, notably her latest Disney Plus Korea drama 'Grid', as well as prepping for the 2nd and 3rd seasons of the successful Netflix original series 'Sweet Home'. Lee Si Young can also be seen in the forthcoming Netflix original variety show 'Zombie Bus,' which is gaining popularity.

About Lee Si Young

Lee Si Young, born Lee Eun Rae, is a retired South Korean boxer, model, and actor. Lee Si Young, who rose to prominence as Oh Min Ji in Boys Over Flowers, has joined the cast of the MBC variety show We Got Married, where she is paired with Jun Jin of Shinhwa. As of June 2009, they were the first pair to establish a real relationship outside of the programme. They did, however, split up after a 6-month relationship.

In addition to these television shows, she has appeared in various music videos, most notably with Jun Jin after they both departed We Got Married. Her vocals were on his second album as well. She's modelled for many magazines. In 2010, she was nominated for a Rookie Actor/Actress KBS Drama Award for her performance in Birth of a Rich.

The announcement of Lee Si Young's casting news has created quite a buzz among fans, and they are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the drama. The actress has always been known for her commitment to her roles, and fans are confident that she will bring her A-game to 'Salon de Holmes. While there is no official confirmation of her casting, fans are already speculating about what to expect from Lee Si Young's performance. With her reputation for taking on challenging roles and delivering outstanding performances, it is safe to say that she will bring her signature intensity and depth to the character. Stay tuned for more updates on 'Salon de Holmes' and Lee Si Young's upcoming role.

