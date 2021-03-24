Sweet Home’s Go Yoon Jung offered a role in Hye Jin’s comeback espionage action movie, Hunt

The actress is reportedly still in discussion regarding the offer. The film is scheduled to start production in the first half of this year after finalising the main cast.

In Sweet Home, Go Yoon Jung played the role of Park Yoo Ri, a caregiver of a senior individual who has training as a medical care professional. She has also shown her great acting skills in Sweet Home, He is Psychometric, and The School Nurse Files. On March 24, News1 reported that she has been offered a role in the upcoming action movie, Hunt.

Hunt is an action espionage film based on two elite rivals National Security Agents who chase a North Korean spy Director in South Korea, which leads to them uncovering a dark hidden truth. The film is also raising expectations as it is actor Lee Jung Jae’s debut movie as a Director. The same report also states that the movie’s script was in-the-making for almost four years! Lee Jung Jae’s close friend, Jung Woo Sung plays the role of Kim Jeong Do, one of the lead agents. The other agent is played by none other than the director himself, Lee Jung Jae. It’ll be exciting to watch an actor direct his own film and what the entire output looks on screen!

As for Go Yoon Jung, her latest upcoming drama is a JTBC legal thriller called Law School. Hunt is also attracting eye-balls as this will mark the comeback of actress Jong Hye Jin to the big screen, too. Her last film was The Beast and Ashfall, released in 2019. She will be playing the role of Ahn Gi Bu, a partner/friend of Jung Woo Sung’s character.

