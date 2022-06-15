Sweet Home S2 & S3: Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook & more reprise roles; Oh Jung Se, Jinyoung join cast

On June 15, Netflix confirmed the production of seasons 2 and 3 of 'Sweet Home'. The drama will be returning with a bigger worldview, colorful characters, and exciting stories. Following Season 1, Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young confirmed their appearances in Seasons 2 and 3.

Hyeon Soo (Song Kang) who managed to escape the green home but was caught by a soldier, Sang Wook (Lee Jin Wook), who appeared with the burn scars disappeared, and stimulated curiosity, attention is focused on what kind of story it will tell in a world where monsters and humans are mixed.

From season 2 onwards, Yoo Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeol, and Jinyoung will join as new characters. Yoo Oh Seong, who has shown a big presence in each work, adds weight to the drama as a Sergeant. Oh Jung Se, who has a limitless acting spectrum, takes on the role of Dr. Lim, who studies vaccines, Kim Mu Yeol takes on the role of Kim Young Hoo, a former UDT sergeant, and the second-in-command of the Guard Corps, and Jinyoung appears as Private Park Chan Young of the Guard Corps.

'Sweet Home', based on the popular webtoon of the same name, tells the bizarre and shocking story of a hermit-type, loner, high school student Hyeon Soo's loss of family and the apartment he moved into. It received great acclaim for its tense portrayal of the struggles of the residents who have to face the neighbors who have turned into monsters born of their own desires in an isolated apartment building.

