Sweet Home, Squid Games, and more; pick your favorite survival K-drama to binge-watch

South Korea has gained recognition for its intense survival K-dramas and movies, with notable examples including Train to Busan, Alive, The Host, and more. As the demand for zombie-thrillers and apocalyptic dramas grows among viewers, various OTT platforms are actively producing shows in this genre to cater to the audience's appetite for survival-themed content.

These dramas are known for their gripping storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Renowned for creating compelling narratives, they skillfully weave survival themes with diverse tales and settings. These dramas consistently offer something engaging and captivating for the audience.

Shows like All of Us Are Dead and Duty After School are all in the rage. In All of Us Are Dead, students find themselves trapped in their high school, which has become the epicenter of a zombie virus outbreak. The survival theme revolves around their efforts to escape the perilous situation.

On the other hand, Duty After School is a survival K-drama that unfolds the story of high school students tasked with undergoing military training to earn additional points for their college entrance exams. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves fighting against invading aliens.

These types of K-dramas will surely get your adrenaline pumping. From Squid Game to Sweet Home and more, pick your favorite survival K-drama from the poll below.

