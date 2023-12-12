Sweet Home, Squid Games, and more; pick your favorite survival K-drama to binge-watch
Survival K-dramas always keep you on edge with that exhilarating feeling. From Sweet Home, All Of Us Are Dead to Squid Game, and more, pick your favorite survival K-drama to binge-watch.
South Korea has gained recognition for its intense survival K-dramas and movies, with notable examples including Train to Busan, Alive, The Host, and more. As the demand for zombie-thrillers and apocalyptic dramas grows among viewers, various OTT platforms are actively producing shows in this genre to cater to the audience's appetite for survival-themed content.
These dramas are known for their gripping storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Renowned for creating compelling narratives, they skillfully weave survival themes with diverse tales and settings. These dramas consistently offer something engaging and captivating for the audience.
Shows like All of Us Are Dead and Duty After School are all in the rage. In All of Us Are Dead, students find themselves trapped in their high school, which has become the epicenter of a zombie virus outbreak. The survival theme revolves around their efforts to escape the perilous situation.
On the other hand, Duty After School is a survival K-drama that unfolds the story of high school students tasked with undergoing military training to earn additional points for their college entrance exams. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves fighting against invading aliens.
These types of K-dramas will surely get your adrenaline pumping. From Squid Game to Sweet Home and more, pick your favorite survival K-drama from the poll below.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Yumi’s Cells and more; pick your favorite K-drama based on Webtoons
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more