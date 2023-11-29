Sweet Home: Things to remember as Song Kang, Go Min Si-starrer monster saga continues with Season 2

As the second season of Sweet Home will arrive super soon on Netflix, here’s a little recap to help you revive your memory and start off the second season with all the elements of the first part in mind.

Based on the webtoon with the same name, Sweet Home is a compelling, gory, and action-packed apocalypse series that revolves around Cha Hyun Su, essayed by actor Song Kang. Cha Hyun Su is a resident of Unit 140 of a rundown apartment complex who has a painful past of losing his family in a car crash. He and other apartment residents have to survive a perilous situation as a monster apocalypse breaks out, leaving them no choice but to stay inside the building.

As the story progresses, Cha Hyun Su gets infected by the mysterious plague, like many other tenants. It is a narrative about survival, protecting each other from monsters, and also trying not to become one.

Take a look at the official trailer of Sweet Home 2:

The original cast will reprise their roles, including Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young. In addition to this star-studded ensemble, new faces are joining the cast, such as Jin Young, Yu Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Moo Yul, and more.

Here are 3 things you need to remember before binge-watching Sweet Home 2!

How does Pyeon Sang Wook return alive at the end of Season 1?

Sweet Home Season 1 ended with a major cliffhanger as Pyeon Sang Wook (Lee Jin Wook) is found alive, perplexing the viewers. Pyeon Sang Wook is a contract killer with burn scars on his face, and throughout the season, he does his best to survive despite being badly injured. His supposed death scene leaves fans shocked, but he meets Hyun Su again in the military truck as the latter surrenders to the army.

What is interesting to know is that the scars from Pyeon Sang Wook's face have disappeared. So what happened to him? Has he also turned into a monster? These are the intriguing questions that will be answered in season 2.

What is the military up to and why?

As seen in season 1, the military had ulterior motives for carrying out experiments on humans and then finding a cure for this disease. But it was later revealed that it is actually not a disease but a curse.

The residents of Green Home find a way out of the building and are rescued by the military. A former fighter among the residents named Seo Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young), who was discreetly on a mission to find her fiance’s whereabouts, gets to know about the military’s Operation Golden Hour, in which they torture innocent citizens. Seo Yi Kyung joins the special forces as the show ends to continue her mission, parting her ways with the building residents.

How do you distinguish good monsters from the bad ones?

As multiple creatures roam around the city, everyone fears them due to their terrifying attacks. But not all monsters are brutal, as it was shown in season 1 that a slimy green-colored creature and a fetus monster cause no harm to children. From these incidents, it is inferred that not every monster is after the lives of humankind.

Moreover, as protagonist Cha Hyun Su gets infected, he does not exhibit hostile behavior. However, he fully transforms into a monster at one point, leaving the other survivors terrified. But when a neighbor tries to pacify the monstrous Cha Han Su, he can return to his normal state. This indicates that the monsters could be controlled or influenced by an act of kindness or tackled with emotions.

Let’s wait for season 2 to find out what will happen to a ‘special infectee’ like Cha Han Su and the other survivors and how the curse will be cured.