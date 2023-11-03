Sweet Home’s Lee Si Young suffers altitude sickness; shares update after Himalayan journey to ease concerns

Actress Lee Si Young has shared an update on her Himalayan journey following her previous post that had fans concerned. She recently posted a picture of herself in bed with a face mask on Instagram, letting her fans know she was dealing with altitude sickness. However, the actress later shared another update to reassure her fans that she's feeling much better now.

Lee Se Young shares health update

Lee Si Young recently shared a concerning update on her Instagram. Some reports indicated that she had fainted while hiking in the Himalayan mountains. The actress revealed in the caption of the post that she had received medical assistance due to altitude sickness. In the same caption, she mentioned the continuous challenges and difficulties of the Himalayan journey, breaking down the idealized image often seen in pictures.

The Boys Over Flowers actress acknowledged that it's the hardships that make the journey rewarding as they endure and learn about life. Unfortunately, three people from their team couldn't continue due to dangerously low oxygen levels, which made it impossible to breathe without an oxygen tank. Lee Si Young reassured them that they were all in each other's hearts during this challenging experience.

The actress later shared another post reassuring fans worried about her health. On November 2, the Playful Kiss star posted new photos from her Himalayan journey on Instagram, and fans were relieved to see that she was doing well. She shared the photos with a caption conveying that everyone was happy despite the challenges they faced.

In the last video clip, Young humorously mentioned that she still couldn't understand what was being said. She wrote, "How can we work together for 3 years when we can't communicate with each other and only talk differently?" Communication was a significant issue, with everyone speaking different languages.

More about Lee Si Young

Lee Si Young, born on April 17, 1982, is a South Korean actress and former amateur boxer. She gained popularity for her role as Oh Min Ji in Boys Over Flowers. Lee Si Young also appeared on the MBC variety reality show We Got Married, where she was paired up with Jun Jin of Shinhwa. In June 2009, they became the first couple from the show to have a real relationship outside of it, although they eventually broke up after a six-month relationship.

Lee Si Young is known for her roles in various dramas, including Boys Over Flowers, Playful Kiss, Sweet Home, and more. Her presence on Instagram is also strong as she creates engaging content there too.

