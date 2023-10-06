Sweet Home's Park Gyu Young drops jaws as Gucci's global ambassador in high-fashion collab

Park Gyu Young on October 6, has been announced as the newest global brand ambassador of Gucci. The Italian luxury brand roped in the South Korean diva post her attendance at Gucci’s 2024 S/S fashion show. Park Gyu Young who got her first breakthrough with the 2020 tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, is on a roll with big franchises tapping her in for the lead roles in upcoming projects.

Park Gyu Young roped in as Gucci's newest global ambassador

The South Korean star who became a household name after starring in Netflix’s Celebrity, on September 22nd attended Gucci’s 2024 S/S fashion show. Also known as the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show, the event took place in Milan marking the debut of the newly appointed creative director, Sabato De Sarno. After dropping a slight hint post her appearance on the digital cover of Dazed magazine in a collab with the brand, Gucci has officially roped the diva as the new brand’s face. Park Gyu Young will next star in MBC TV’s upcoming A Good Day to Be a Dog, alongside Cha Eun Woo and Lee Hyun Woo.

Gucci in a statement said "We are thrilled to welcome Park Gyu Young to collaborate with us in our upcoming endeavors. We anticipate the development of fresh aesthetics and style for the brand through our partnership with her."

In response, the actress said “I am deeply honored to take on the role of Gucci's global brand ambassador. My aspiration is to express my individuality, enthusiasm, and self-assuredness through a range of collaborative initiatives with Gucci.”

South Korean celebrities who are the brand face of Gucci

Park Gyu Young joins the lineup of top South Korean celebrities who have represented the brand. The list includes Exo’s Kai, actress Shin Min Ah, Hanni, from the K-pop band NewJeans, Lee Jung Jae, known for his role in Squid Game, and IU the K-pop soloist.

Park Gyu Young's upcoming show

Park Gyu Young who started her career with Jo Kwon's music video titled Crosswalk in 2016 has since appeared in many supporting roles throughout the years. After getting a major break with It's Okay to Not Be Okay in 2020 she appeared in Netflix's Sweet Home and eventually bagged the lead roles in Dali and Cocky Prince and Celebrity. Reportedly, the South Korean star will take up a major role in Squid Game season 2 post starring in A Good Day to Be a Dog.

