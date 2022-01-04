‘Sweet Revenge’ rookie star Park Solomon to join Shin Ye Eun in the upcoming crime thriller drama

Disney+'s original 'Third Person Revenge' tells the story of a young and determined girl as she goes to school to find her twin brother's killer. Shin Ye Eun will take on the role of Ok Chan Mi , the female lead, and will work with Park Solomon or Lomon.

Lomon debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014 as Choi Kang Joo, a child of Lee Hong Ki, in the TV Chosun drama 'Bride of the Century'. Since then, he has appeared in MBC dramas 'Legendary Witch', 'Shopping King Louis', 'The Guardians', SBS 'Doctors', web dramas 'Sweet Revenge', and 'Lookism'.

Recently, the Netflix original series 'All of us are Dead' is about to be released. In this drama, Lomon is expected to catch the attention of viewers by playing the role of Soo Hyeok, who started studying while dreaming of becoming a soldier. Expectations are high for Lomon, who will play an active role in 'Third Person Revenge' following ‘All of us are Dead'.

Shin Ye Eun, born in Sokcho, is a South Korean actress represented by JYP Entertainment. She first started off as a trainee and debuted as an actress in the web series, ‘A-Teen’. She landed her first leading role in ‘He Is Psychometric’. She has also appeared as one of the main hosts of KBS’s ‘Music Bank’. She won the Best New Actress award in the 2020 KBS Drama Awards for the series, ‘Meow, the Secret Boy’.

