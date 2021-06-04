Sweet Tooth: Netizens left ‘amazed’ by Robert Downey Jr’s production about a kid in a post apocalyptic world

Robert Downey Jr’s latest production Sweet Tooth just released on Netflix and the review are already in! Scroll down to see what Twitterati is saying about the recently released feature.

Today, Just in time for the weekend, Netflix released Sweet Tooth, the wonderful children’s show that explores a post-apocalyptic world. Filmed in the scenic fields of New Zealand, the show is co-produced by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book series. In summary, the plot of the show follows the emergence of hybrid children after a mysterious virus sweeps the world. While the concepts of the show may take some getting used to, the fairytale-like show is a treat for the eyes.

The absurd concert may tick some realists off but this series also has the potential to end up on your favourites list. If you’re still on the fence about diving deep into the mystical show, scroll down to see what Twitterati has to say about the feature.

One fan said: “I Just saw #SweetTooth premiere and I'm completely amazed by the story! So beautiful and sad at the same time. Can't wait to see the next episodes!” Another raved: “Finished two episodes and it's so good. Seems less dark than the comics but it's enough. #sweettooth.”

While many social media users just called the show their new favourite, one detailed: “IM SO HAPPY AND EXCITED AND IM CRYING AND EVERYTHING PLS THAT WAS SO BEAUTIFUL I CABT WAIT #SweetTooth.” Charlie Olsen even took to Twitter and weighed in on the hype, saying: “Just attended the #SweetTooth virtual premiere and was totally blown away. This show has such a huge heart!”

