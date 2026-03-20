SWIM music video: BTS sings of not giving up and marching ahead in love for ARIRANG comeback starring Lili Reinhart

BTS’ new album is out! The K-pop group that has long kept their fans waiting for a big release has finally released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, led by the title track SWIM. The music video for the song was released on March 20, 2026, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Shot in Lisbon RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook take on the roles of voyagers in the journey of life.

BTS releases SWIM music video

Boarded atop a ship named ARIRANG, the seven singers set out to tell the story of being lost and found. They pose Lili Reinhart as the protagonist in the story of a woman yearning for someone and seeing him in all of BTS as they make appearances around her. As she runs through the maritime museum in Portugal, she reminisces about her forlorn love.

Check out the music video below.

The music video shows her desperately looking for someone and hoping to find him within the ship, gravely aware that they have since disappeared. She is looking at a replica model of it at the museum and imagining herself while brushing shoulders with the BTS members. They sing of diving in deep to discover themselves in the romantic serenade.

Meanwhile, the group will conduct the first-ever performance of their new album and song SWIM on March 21, at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. Alongside thousands of fans who have gathered to witness the debut showcase of ARIRANG, the K-pop icons will aim to present Korean heritage to the world in a classy stage, which will be broadcast on Netflix via the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE livestream at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

Promotions for ARIRANG will continue through the weekend and for many days as the group gears up for a world tour starting April 9, 2026.

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