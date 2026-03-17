SWIM music video teaser OUT: Group drops first ARIRANG comeback clip starring mysterious woman, watch

BTS has just dropped the first music video teaser for their upcoming album release. ARIRANG, which will be led by the single SWIM, will be accompanied by a music video releasing on March 20 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). A long-awaited comeback, the septet has not starred themselves in the music video for the track’s teaser, released on March 18 KST. Instead, a mysterious woman could be seen with her back to the lens as she runs through what the fans have recognized as the maritime museum in Portugal.

BTS' SWIM music video teaser OUT

A woman can be seen running through rows of ships and their replicas at the Lisbon museum. Called Museu de Marinha, aka the Navy Museum, it has been dimmed down with only the light from under the objects illuminating the rooms as a woman, hair tied in a bun, and a long coat over a flowy dress runs through them frantically. She stands in front of one particular ship, observing it stopped in time and reflecting on its history.

Soon, a string plays and the words Swim appear on the screen, over water from an ocean glistening in the background. While no actual music from the song has been revealed, the haunting yearning that the group has spoken about will find its way to the fans via the music video dropping this Friday.

Check out the clip below:

With a penchant for building intricately crafted music videos, fans can expect no less from BTS as they make their way back to the music scene after over three years and nine months. While ARIRANG has been led by SWIM, it has a total of 14 songs in its tracklist with an interlude in between. No teasers for the record have been revealed online so far, making it all the more intriguing for awaiting fans of the group.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have each shared excitement and hope for this comeback, wanting it to become a testament to their desire for a successful homecoming.

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