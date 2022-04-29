Sydney Sweeney admits expecting her character Cassie to be killed off in Euphoria season 2; Here's why

Cassie was supposed to be killed off in season 2 of Euphoria, according to Sydney Sweeney. The wildly popular series follows a group of kids who are dealing with issues such as love, addiction, image, and everything in between.

Meanwhile, Cassie Howard, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, is one of the season 2 characters to watch out for. Sweeney has been in a number of well-known films, including The White Lotus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Handmaid's Tale, but Euphoria is her most serious part to date. Cassie is introduced in Season 1 as a shy character who is unlikely to make ripples in the show's social circles. She is a major figure, yet she is much more likely to be the victim of drama than the perpetrator of it. Season 2 completely modified this, putting Cassie in the middle of a lot of the drama.

Sydney Sweeney, on an episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, speculated that the instability around Cassie would lead to the character's death. Sweeney recalls getting the screenplay for the season 2 opener and predicting her character's demise. The scene which brought her pause is one that features Nate and Cassie drinking alcohol and speeding down a highway. Sweeney says that "when [she] read it, [she] thought that Cassie was getting killed off.”

However, she describes the moment of improv as feeling natural, saying “...the hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very in the moment.” Despite the fact that Cassie became a much more significant character in Euphoria season 2, it's astonishing to believe that Sweeney was concerned about her character's possible removal from the show. Of all, Euphoria has repeatedly shown that no personalities or plot twists are off-limits in its telling, so Sweeney was probably right to be cautious.

