Sydney Sweeney TEASES Tom Holland's rumoured cameo in Euphoria S2; Says 'We need Spider-Man to save the day'

Sydney Sweeney aka Cassie from the popular series Euphoria has opened up on Tom Holland's rumoured cameo in the show as previously teased by Zendaya and the Spider-Man actor himself! During Sweeney's chat with IMDb, she revealed why she feels it would be important to bring Holland as one of the characters in Season 2.

Sometime before, Holland had shared his interest in starring in Zendaya's Euphoria. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season," he once told IMDb. Now, Sweeney, who plays one of the important characters in the series has further sparked rumours of Holland's appearance in the series stating, "I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day."

"East Highland's f****d up...Euphoria meets the MCU," Sweeney further added, which fans too might find fascinating! Previously, a selfie from the sets of Euphoria had made eagle-eyed fans curious about Holland's cameo. In one of the selfies uploaded by Siyon Foster with most of the cast members, some fans claimed that they spotted Holland. However, none of the cast members clarified the same but the Spider-Man star's cameo rumours have only taken a strong shape.

Adding to Sweeney's comments, Zendaya too said, "I don't know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah," referring to Holland's cameo in a show like Euphoria after playing the righteous superhero Spider-Man.

