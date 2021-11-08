T-ara and Weki Meki announce November comebacks set for THESE dates

T-ara members pose for new teaser images
T-ara members pose for new teaser images (Pic credit - Dingo)
On November 8, group teaser images were revealed for T-ara’s upcoming return. T-ara’s new single album is set to be released on November 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Girl group Weki Meki released a poster announcing the group’s fifth mini-album 'I AM ME.' is set to be released on November 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Co-produced by mobile media channel Dingo, this new album will be T-ara’s first release in four years since 'What’s my name?' in 2017. Hit producers Jo Young Soo and Ahn Young Min, who previously worked with T-ara on songs such as 'Lie,' 'Cry Cry,' and 'DAY BY DAY,' have participated in the girl group’s new music yet again. Previously, T-ara members hinted at a potential comeback with a colourful poster and the message, 'Coming soon,' via their official Instagram. The photos revealed a cowboy-style concept, gaining the attention of fans around the world. In another image, they are wearing an all-black style concept with a more old-fashioned atmosphere.

You can check out the teaser images below:

On the other hand, Weki Meki releases a grey poster with silhouette lighting. The album title 'I AM ME' is in green font with the members' names written below. Weki Meki is a girl group formed by Fantagio in 2017. They last released their fourth mini-album 'New Rules' on October 8, 2020, which did really well on music charts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Credits: Dingo,Fantagio


