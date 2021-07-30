T-ara announces first full group comeback in FOUR YEARS

QUEEN's are you ready? Are you just as excited as us?

Grab your fellow fans for a brand new comeback from our favourite ladies T-ara.

In what has come as surprising but surely happy news, the famous girl group T-ara has announced an upcoming release. This will be their first release after four years as their last mini-album ‘What’s My Name’ was released in June 2017.

T-ara came together for a special live broadcast on 29 July to celebrate their 12th debut anniversary on their Naver V Live channel. In the 1 hour 44 minutes live, the four members spoke about a lot of things with their fans. The group had missed their fans dearly and it was evident with the way they spoke. Among other chats, a piece of very exciting news was revealed by the members themselves. Member Hyomin mentioned how it had been 4 years since their last release and they couldn’t seem to find the right time until now. The other members, Qri, Eunjung, and Jiyeon, enthusiastically declared “We’re making a comeback”.

The cheers followed with the members revealing more information. The comeback will be released sometime this year, though the date has not been fixed. It seems that this winter will come bearing gifts from T-ara as the group let their fans know that the comeback will be released will be “before winter comes” and before the widely loved “first snow”.

No particular agency is in charge of the group, so it will be interesting to see how they will be using this opportunity for their music. We await more exciting information regarding their future activities.

