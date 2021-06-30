T-ara members will be appearing on Knowing Bros as a group after a long time

Hyomin, Jiyeon, Qri and Eunjung will feature on the episode that is set to air sometime in July. Read more to know about it.

T-ara will be appearing on an episode of JTBC’s ‘Knowing Bros’. It was confirmed that the four members of the girl group, Hyomin, Qri, Jiyeon and Eunjung, will be featuring on the popular variety show. The filming of the episode is on July 1 while it will be broadcast sometime in the same month. What is special about this news is that T-ara will be reuniting as a group after a long time.

T-ara debuted in 2009 under MBK Entertainment. They were known for their chameleon-like style as the group could easily embrace any genre of music or type of concept. The 2011 song ‘Roly-Poly’ gained them popularity and nationwide attention. It became Gaon’s best selling song of the year. Their Japanese debut was also successful. However, Hwayoung and Areum left the group after a controversy of internal discord. Later they promoted as a six member group until Soyeon and Boram left the group after their contracts expired. Their last work was the mini album ‘What’s My Name?’ after which the four members extended their contracts with MBK for its promotions and later the group went on an indefinite hiatus. Hyomin, Qri, Jiyeon and Eunjung were the final members of the group who did not leave it but simply stopped having group activities. They performed once in 2020 to celebrate the festival of Chuseok.

T-ara coming on Knowing Bros will be exciting as they will be able to share their experiences as the four members who stayed together as a group for so long even while pursuing individual careers.

