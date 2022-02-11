T-ara’s Jiyeon and professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun announce marriage through handwritten letters

T-ara’s Jiyeon and KT Wiz professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun have announced that they are getting married! Jiyeon and Hwang Jae Gyun shared the news with their fans through handwritten letters, posted to their Instagram account on February 10. The two also shared some adorable photos and a video along with the letters.

Jiyeon’s letter reads, “I have a boyfriend whom I started dating last year after meeting through an acquaintance. He is always considerate of me, takes care of me, and taught me what happiness is. Next winter, I will exchange vows with this boyfriend, who has been like a gift that life has given me. I will live happily and beautifully with my dependable boyfriend, who took firm hold of me when I was feeling unstable and who has always given me his shoulder to lean on.”

She continues, “I’m worried that you might be surprised by the sudden news. Now that the day has come for me to share this happiness with everyone, I’m also nervous and shaking as I write word by word. I will continue to repay the love and support of fans by showing a good image. Thank you and I love you.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jae Gyun’s letter reads, “I have found someone I want to be with forever. I have decided to get to married to a friend who helped me a lot by holding me and being next to me when I was going through a hard time last year.”

Congratulations to T-ara’s Jiyeon and Hwang Jae Gyun!

