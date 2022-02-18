T-ara’s Jiyeon signs with new agency as singer and actress

Following the announcement of her engagement to professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun last week, girl group T-ara’s member Jiyeon has announced another fresh start! AnB Group officially announced on February 18 that the girl group member had signed with the agency as both a singer and an actress.

The agency announced the news sharing, “We will give our wholehearted support so that it is possible for actress Park Jiyeon to communicate with many people through a wide variety of great projects, while singer Jiyeon is also able to pursue her musical talent to her heart’s content by working with our subsidiary Needsmusic Entertainment.”

The T-ara member had left her previous agency, Partners Park, last July, following the expiration of her contract. Jiyeon has been friends with the CEO of AnB Group, Park Sung Hyun, for 13 years, leading all the way back to 2009, when she first debuted with T-ara.

Jiyeon was the first member of T-ara to debut as a soloist, with her first EP ‘Never Ever’, in May 2014. Before her debut with T-ara, she was also featured in several pictorials and advertisements for a clothing company as their model. In 2007, she made her debut as an actor through the television series, ‘Hello! Miss’, and ‘Lobbyist’, and acted in her first film ‘Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp’, in 2010.

She was most recently seen in prominent roles in ‘Imitation’ and ‘Next Door Witch J’, both in 2021, and will soon be seen in films ‘The Fire Woman’ and ‘Gangnam’.

