T-ara's ex-member Lee A Reum files for divorce, opens up on remarriage plans

T-ara's former member Lee A Reum announced about her ongoing divorce. She also revealed her plans of remarriage with a person who has been supportive through the tough times. She also spoke up about the hard times she had been going through. Here is a look at her recent post.

T-ara's former member Lee A Reum opens up about divorce

On December 10, T-ara's ex-member Lee A Reum took to Instagram and shared about her ongoing divorce with her ex-husband. In 2019 she had tied the knot with a businessman and they had given birth to two children. She opened up about the pain she had to endure over the past few years but she also said that she cannot reveal much as her ex-husband is still the children's father.

Lee A Reum shared that she found someone who is precious to her and that the person has been there for her through thick and thin even though he knew that it could potentially hurt him. She revealed that she joked around with rude words till the very end, but she thinks it’s time to stop and wants to stand with a clear conscience. Furthering she explained that she gave birth to her second child alone and that had been struggling for a long time thinking about her children, but now she plans to live while enjoying her life.

Lee A Reum's plans of remarriage

Lee A Reum clarified that they will be officially registering their marriage as soon as the lawsuit is over. She also added that her ex-husband is not agreeing for the divorce even though it has been filed for a while. They haven't been able to get the papers signed by the court.

More about T-ara

T-ara is a South Korean girl group who made their debut in 2009 with their single Lie. Current members include Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon. Areum joined T-ara in 2012. In August 2014 she terminated her contract with the agency and departed from the group.

