T-ara's former member Areum denies rumors of child abuse charges; reveals going to prosecution for son's safety

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to child abuse and domestic violence.

Former T-ara member Lee Areum was accused of child abuse by her ex-husband. Previously, she had filed a complaint against her ex-husband for child abuse. The police concluded that there were enough pieces of evidence that pointed towards Areum's child abuse. The former idol stated in a recent interview that she stated that she wasn't sent to prosecution for child abuse.

Areum states she didn't receive notification about being sent to prosecution for child abuse

On June 4, it was reported that Areum and her mother were sent for prosecution for child abuse. Areum was charged with child abuse, child abandonment and neglect, and kidnapping and enticing a minor. Her mother was charged with kidnapping and enticing a minor.

In a recent interview, Areum claimed that she was never sent to prosecution on the charges of child abuse. She stated that her child said they were abused by their father and so he took her son with her for investigation. She added that she underwent a thorough police investigation and that they took her side.

More about Areum's case

In 2019, Lee Areum and a businessman tied the knot and later they gave birth to two kids. A week ago, in March, the former idol shared her experience with assault by her former husband on her Instagram. She expresses how her ex-husband abused her and her children. She also shared pictures of her wounds. Recounting an incident from 2021, she stated that the dress that she was wearing was torn, and she had bruises all over her body and her nose bone was also crooked.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Areum also attempted suicide. But later many claimed that it was a scam and that she and her boyfriend were extorting money.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.