T-ara's Park Ji Yeon parts ways with Partners Park as her exclusive contract with the label comes to an end

On July 12, T-ara's Park Ji Yeon officially parted ways with her former management Partners Park as her exclusive contract with the label came to an end. She first signed with the label back in 2018, and the label is currently home to actress Cha Joo Young, actor Lee Dong Ju and Gu Hye Sun. She's now a free agent in South Korea and signed under Longzen Ent. in China.

Park Ji Yeon debuted with the talented girl group, T-ara in 2009, which was founded by MBK Entertainment. The group gained immense popularity for their hook-heavy and dance-pop music back in their prime. Recently, the members guested on JTBC's popular variety drama, Knowing Bros and made some interesting revelations like how they would date in secret and help their fellow group members to sneak out for dates as well. They shared that this helped them build a strong bond with each other and look out for each other as well.

Besides that, Park Ji Yeon has also established herself as a talented actress with dramas like Master Of Study, Dream High 2 and Triangle. Currently, the gorgeous idol-actor is starring in KBS 2TV's Imitation as the highly successful but kind-hearted La Li Ma who fancies the popular boy group idol Kwon Ryoc (Lee Jun Young) but eventually settles for being his friend and confidante. Her sassy performance is earning her a lot of accolades and fans cannot wait to watch more of her on-screen.

