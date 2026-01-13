Taapsee Pannu opens up on the negative side of PR: 'You pay to push yourself and to push someone else down'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is one multi-talented artist who has come a long way since she began working in the Hindi film industry. Taapsee made her debut in 2013 with David Dhawan directorial Chashme Baddoor and has since built a strong career with varied roles. Over the years, Taapsee has done several meaningful films and delivering terrific performances. The actor, who is known for her modesty, was asked about the current situation of PR in the industry.

Taapsee Pannu on PR games

In a recent interview with Zoom, when asked about the negative side of fame and if PR bothers her, Taapsee said, "I have been noticing it in the last 1 and half year. Before that, I did not have the bandwidth to focus on it as I was too busy doing my own things. Now when I have paused things in a conscious effort, I was like let me see what all is happening around me. And I realized that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to push yourself which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down. Since when did your success depend upon someone else's failure?"

The Thappad actor mentioned how it was very shocking to her as people have started creating new facade for their own relevance. She spoke at length about how the voice that actors create does not match with their films. Taapsee further said, "Politics and feminism are very wrongly misconstrued." Taapsee revealed that she wants to create a filmography that will stay relevant for years to come and hold the test of time for years to come.

Taapsee Pannu Workfront

Taapsee was last seen in the romantic thriller sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. She will be next seen in the role of a police officer in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. Apart from that Taapsee will also feature in Barath Neelakantan's sci-fi film, Alien.

