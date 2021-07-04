Taapsee Pannu lashes out at film critics for their positive reviews of The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba
Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba released directly on a major streaming platform on July 2 skipping a theatrical release. Co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film has garnered mixed reviews from the film critics. Amidst this, Taapsee Pannu has been tweeting about the alleged criticism of her film and the performance. Another film that hit the streaming on Friday was ‘The Tomorrow War’ led by Chris Pratt. Taapsee tweeted in response to a film journalist about how the critics are favoring The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba. She also spoke about Hollywood and said, “It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws”.
Taapsee Pannu, in one of the tweets in response to a Twitter user mentioned that, “Exactly! Also they should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like!” A journalist had tweeted regarding Haseen Dillruba mentioning that how the critics have not seen merit in the original and provocative film but are smitten by The Tomorrow War. Taapsee in response tweeted, “Sir Hollywood hai naa, sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help”.
Take a look at the tweet:
Exactly! Also they should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review.
Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like! https://t.co/y7rgpcTqPq
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2021
Taapsee Pannu has a long list of films in her line up including Shabaash Mithu, which is a Mithal Raj biopic. She is playing the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. Some of her other films including Loop Lapeta and Dobaaraa which reunite her with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap co-starring Pavail Gulati.
