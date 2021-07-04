  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu lashes out at film critics for their positive reviews of The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba

Taapse Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba was released on 2 July. The film has gathered mixed reviews.
72875 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:05 pm
Taapsee Pannu on critics regarding reviews of Haseen Dillruba Taapsee Pannu lashes out at film critics for their positive reviews of The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba released directly on a major streaming platform on July 2 skipping a theatrical release. Co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film has garnered mixed reviews from the film critics. Amidst this, Taapsee Pannu has been tweeting about the alleged criticism of her film and the performance. Another film that hit the streaming on Friday was ‘The Tomorrow War’ led by Chris Pratt. Taapsee tweeted in response to a film journalist about how the critics are favoring The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba. She also spoke about Hollywood and said, “It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws”. 

Taapsee Pannu, in one of the tweets in response to a Twitter user mentioned that, “Exactly! Also they should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like!” A journalist had tweeted regarding Haseen Dillruba mentioning that how the critics have not seen merit in the original and provocative film but are smitten by The Tomorrow War. Taapsee in response tweeted, “Sir Hollywood hai naa, sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help”. 

Take a look at the tweet:

Taapsee Pannu has a long list of films in her line up including Shabaash Mithu, which is a Mithal Raj biopic. She is playing the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. Some of her other films including Loop Lapeta and Dobaaraa which reunite her with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap co-starring Pavail Gulati.

Also Read| Inside pics of Taapsee Pannu’s European style chic home in Mumbai

Credits :Twitter, Image Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Haseen Dillruba Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey starrer
Taapsee Pannu on shooting intimate scenes with Haseen Dillruba co actors: Vikrant & Harshvardhan were scared
Haseen Dillruba song Dil Melt Karda: WATCH Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey's story from first meet to marriage
Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu shares intriguing character posters; Here’s when the trailer releases
Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu drops intriguing poster of the film ft her, Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan Rane
Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy' to release on this OTT platform on July 2; WATCH
Anonymous 2 hours ago

The movie was crap...except for the hubby...tap see luks wired...

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I really enjoyed the movie…. What’s wrong with people

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Her eyes are so disgusting always cock eyed

Anonymous 4 hours ago

b grade

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I watched for 10 minutes and stopped. It was unbearable. Instead of lashing out at critics why not make a better movie?

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Yes audience has their own brain to know that you are rubbish person & actor!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

disgusting movie. same like manmarziya acting, bas costume change. plz kannu dont cry.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Truth is bitter ms pannu why get rattled with 1 tweet???

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Shut up sasti copy of Kangana

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Shut up Rangoli. Go get a job u gawaar.

close