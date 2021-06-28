Taapsee Pannu on shooting intimate scenes with Haseen Dillruba co actors: Vikrant & Harshvardhan were scared

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane are starring in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’. The actress reveals some interesting facts about her co-stars.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane are going to be seen together in the Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Recently, Taapsee Pannu revealed in an interview that her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were a little scared of shooting some intimate scenes with her. The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress stated that it might have been because of her image or some other problem that made her co-stars hesitant of filming the intimate scenes with her. The actress went on to explain how she handles her relationship and such intimate scenes.

In chats with a leading daily, Taapsee said, “I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she told a leading daily. "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain”. This is probably because the actress has played some really solid roles in her previous films.

The ‘Thappad’ actress was asked if she tells her real-life partner beforehand about such scenes, Taapsee said, “No, I don't tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It's my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don't expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me."

Vikrant Massey, on the same question, responded differently. He admitted that his partner may 'sometimes' read the screenplay and be aware of such sequences, but he does not deliberately inform her about them in advance. According to Harshvardhan, 'given the kinds of scripts' he receives, he is frequently asked to perform similar sequences.

On the work front, Taapsee is going to be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×