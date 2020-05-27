Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita is scared of THIS character from Money Heist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita revealed the character from Money Heist that haunts her in her dreams and it is relatable. Read on to know who it is.

If there's one show that has helped us drive our lockdown blues, it has to be Money Heist. The Spanish drama series launched its fourth season recently and gave us the dose of entertainment that we required to keep our quarantine boredom at bay. With an intriguing story, it has certainly become the talk-of-the-town. Not only fans but Money Heist 4 has got actors also drooling over it. Among them are also our Telly world actors Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Parth Samthaan, Nakuul Mehta, and others.

Now, another actress has joined the bandwagon and cannot stop thinking about La Casa de Papel. Well, it is none other than Munmun Dutta. Yes, Munmun aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is binge-watching Money Heist and chanting 'Bella Ciao'. Obviously, Money Heist is one of the most popular shows, and everyone wants to get on the hype train. In a recent Instagram post, Munmun revealed the name of the character that she hates the most in the series as it haunts her in her dreams, not letting her sleep at night. In fact, she even requested the makers of the show to get rid of the character in the upcoming season (Money Heist 5) as she cannot tolerate that character anymore.

Wondering which Money Heist character is she talking about? Well, it is none other than Arturo Román, played by actor Enrique Arce. Yes, Munmun is scared of Arturo and wishes him to be out of the show. However, it is not only her, but many others are of a similar opinion as they believe he is the evilest of them all.

Take a look at Munmun's post here:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of Money Heist and can't wait to see how the story unfolds further. What are your thoughts on Munmun's views about Arturo? Which character do you hate from the series? Let us know in the comment section below.

