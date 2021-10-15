Tabbar Season 1 Review: Pavan Malhotra & Supriya Pathak’s intense drama is astonishingly emotional & impactful

Tabbar - Only Family Matters

Cast: Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Nupur Nagpal

Creator: Harman Wadala

Writers: Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain & Mr. Roy

Director: Ajitpal Singh

Platform: SonyLIV

Rating: 3.5/5

Tabbar directed by Ajitpal Singh whilst created and written by Harman Wadala essentially revolves around the tale of a middle-class family in Punjab who get embroiled in crime and relentless murders due to a series of middling events and choices. An airline disaster is often described as a series of mistakes and bad decisions instead of one strong calamity, well similar is the story of the characters portrayed by Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, and Sahil Mehta. Pavan plays a retired police constable who has to decide the fate of the rest of his life in one bad moment that occurs by the virtue of fate and bad choices by his sons played Gagan and Sahil.

Writing

Tabbar is essentially a crime/thriller/drama which is currently in abundance on the Indian OTT platform. Only a few of these hard-hitting chest-thumping shows have been able to capture the deafening silence in the lives of people after they have fired gunshots and snatched the lives of other human beings. Some of the crime-based narratives even treat deaths in a partially comical manner as if they are nodding the genre itself instead of being true to their narratives. Tabbar makes no such mistake, the writing of the show constantly rises above the genre cliches yet still carries some of the burdens of the tropes that are now expected out of investigation dramas. The show always stays true to the psychology of the characters.

Tabbar is incredibly emotional at points. The drama is given preference over the logic-heavy suspense thriller tropes. Intrinsically written characters are extremely believable as they pull the audience by the scruff of the necks and demand to have a similar emotional experience. Pathos, nuances, and reactions to the situations are relatable to the T.

Cinematography, Editing, and Direction

The pacing of the show is the right amount of mellow and there seems to be a very little translation less from the writer’s intention to the editor’s desk. Editing by Parikshhit Jha is bound to move steadily yet constantly allows the viewer to stay connected to the characters.

Arun Kumar Pandey’s cinematography picks color shades that are uncomfortable and mute the disturbing consequence of the color red from blood onscreen. It is perhaps because of the framing and the DI that Tabbar might not get visually outdated for a long time. Even in the mid and wider shots, Arun never loses the essence of a close-up by constantly putting the actor in front as opposed to the milieu.

It is perhaps fair to say that without Ajitpal Singh’s nuanced vision on Tabbar, the story could have ended up as a mediocre tale of gore and blood bath if directed by less competent eyes. Ajit brings a perspective and an overall tonality to the show that slowly creeps upon the mind of the viewer.

Performances

Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak inched closer to being one of the most soul-revealing performances of the year. Not once do they over-dramatize the gut-wrenching scene and let the ‘actor’ take over the character. In the last few episodes, Supriya displays an astonishing performance that bears the brunt of uncalled-for violence, this may be one of her finest works in a decorated and esteemed career.

Pavan Malhotra powers through the show by being absolutely measured in his actions and yet displays the depth and psychosis with utmost brilliance. The sons, Gagan and Sahil are profound and deliver a solid performance. Ranvir Shorey makes regular yet brief appearances in the show but somehow maintains a graph of his character. Even though he is not seen several scenes after the current scene, the next time when he appears on the screen, Ranvir showcases exactly what the character is at that point. Paramveer Singh Cheema who plays the idealistic and honest cop Lucky finds himself to be standing one between his duty and family. The actor has delivered a fine performance.

The eight-episode season 1 of Tabbar is a complete success in delivering its promise of a brilliant narrative. The show is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

