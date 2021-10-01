Tabbar Trailer Out: Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey & Pawan Malhotra’s family thriller will leave you stunned

Sony Liv’s upcoming family thriller, Tabbar, starring Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Pawan Malhotra in pivotal roles have been making headlines ever since it was announced. Well, today the trailer of the web show has been released and it will leave you at a point where you would want to know what will happen next.

Supriya Pathak plays the role of a mother of two young boys and Pawan Malhotra plays the role of her husband and the father of the boys. The trailer begins with one of her boys coming back to the house and topping the mock test for IPS. The family looks like a happy one and are celebrating the joy of their son topping the mock test until one day when trouble begins for the entire family. After Ranvir Shorey’s brother is apparently murdered, the entire family is suspected to have committed the crime. Now what will happen next is for you to decipher after you watch the show.

Take a look:

Directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala, Tabbar is a family thriller. The other actors in the series are Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Supriya Pathak said, "For me, Sargun is an epitome of strength and nurture. While the primary role of the mother remains the same, Sargun's transition throughout the journey of the show is what impressed me the most."

Seasoned actor Pavan Malhotra portrays the role of Omkar Singh, the head of the family and a doting husband and father. Sharing about his character, he said, "Tabbar is all about family togetherness and I am grateful to the director for giving me Omkar Singh. It's great to be back on the SonyLIV OTT platform playing characters that challenge me as an actor."

