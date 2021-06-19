Tabu lauds all the ‘members of The Family Man’ in recent post; Suparn Verma, Darshan Kumar react

Tabu took to her social media handle to shower love on the cast and crew of Raj & DK's The Family Man 2. Check out the details.

Director duo Raj & DK recently released the second installment of the popular web series The Family Man. The action thriller has created a lot of hype online and netizens are still sharing memes from the hit show. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni, the OTT show has entertained viewers and certainly impressed everyone. Now, actress Tabu has also taken to her social media handle to shower love on the cast and crew of The Family Man 2.

Tabu took to her personal Instagram handle to share a poster from the web show which features the lead actor of the series, Manoj Bajpayee. Along with the picture, she penned a short and sweet message for the makers of the show. She addressed ‘all members’ of the popular show in her note and added a caption, “For all members of the Family Man family” followed by a couple of clapping emoticons. The Family Man 2’s co-director Suparn Verma and actor Darshan Kumar took to the comments section to thank the actress for her kind gesture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu would be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees Bazmee’s directorial film is a sequel to Priyadarshan's horror comedy of the same name which was released in 2007. The film was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020. However, it got delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The film is now slated to release on November 19 this year and also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav.

Also Read| After Esha Deol, Tabu falls prey to Instagram hacking; Actress warns fans not to click on any links

Credits :Tabu Instagram

Share your comment ×