  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V is 2nd star after Shah Rukh Khan to get birthday ad on world's tallest building

On account of BTS member V's 25th birthday, Kim Taehyung's fan club China V Bar has managed to get a customised ad on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: December 26, 2020 05:29 pm
The Dubai Fountain will play BTS member V's Winter Bear as well#TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V is 2nd star after Shah Rukh Khan to get birthday ad on world's tallest building
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From constantly donating to various charities in the member's name to literally matching a million with the boys for Black Lives Matter movement, BTS ARMY is truly a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, whenever it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook's birthday, the customised birthday ads across the globe become bigger and more grandiose every year. However, Kim Taehyung's upcoming birthday ad may have just taken the cake!

As ARMY is more than aware, TaeTae celebrates his 25th birthday on December 30, 2020, and China V Bar, a popular fan club of the Snow Flower singer has planned a 'beyond our wildest dreams' gift. As revealed by them on Twitter, V is officially the first solo Korean artist and second overall star after Shah Rukh Khan, to get a birthday ad on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. There will be a three-minute sound and light show with the special theme being Taehyung's hit solo song Winter Bear. But that's not all! The Dubai Fountain (world's largest music fountain) will also be choreographed in coordination to Winter Bear, which is a first for a K-pop artist. The V-centric birthday ad will take place on December 29 at 6:50 pm Dubai time (8:20 pm IST and 11:50 pm KST).

In their statement, China V Bar explained, "After a long period of application, finalisation, review and modification, thanks to Taehyung's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, we are very honoured to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-pop individual artist to print on the Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show," while adding, "At the same time as the Burj Khalifa's sound and light show accompanied by V's self-composed Winter Bear, the dancing light show is completely choreographed and customised to Winter Bear."

Check out a preview of V's Burj Khalifa 25th birthday ad HERE.

ALSO READ: Snow Flower: V aka Taehyung collaborates with Wooga Squad member Peakboy to gift BTS ARMY a Christmas miracle

The love that V's fans have for TaeTae will never not be extraordinary!

As expected, #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa became an instant trending hashtag on Twitter as ARMY was left flabbergasted with how grand the birthday ad has turned out this year for V. We can't wait to see how TaeTae's birthday ad will light up Burj Khalifa like dynamite.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :China V Bar Twitter,Big Hit Entertainment

You may like these
Bangtan Bomb: BTS member V aka Taehyung looks ethereal beyond belief while getting his tattoos done for On MV
How well do you know BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung? Take the QUIZ to find out
PHOTOS: BTS member V aka Taehyung gifts his kid co star from Inner Child act a giant teddy bear named TaeTae
BTS member V shows his immense influence on fashion once again as his 'VCut' Tom Ford suit sells out in hours
V Cut: BTS' Kim Taehyung returns with his kingly avatar leaving BTS ARMY besotted with his striking features
Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks V for healing BTS ARMY with Snow Flower; Says the song is a 'masterpiece'
close