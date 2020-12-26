TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V is 2nd star after Shah Rukh Khan to get birthday ad on world's tallest building

On account of BTS member V's 25th birthday, Kim Taehyung's fan club China V Bar has managed to get a customised ad on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

From constantly donating to various charities in the member's name to literally matching a million with the boys for Black Lives Matter movement, BTS ARMY is truly a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, whenever it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook's birthday, the customised birthday ads across the globe become bigger and more grandiose every year. However, Kim Taehyung's upcoming birthday ad may have just taken the cake!

As ARMY is more than aware, TaeTae celebrates his 25th birthday on December 30, 2020, and China V Bar, a popular fan club of the Snow Flower singer has planned a 'beyond our wildest dreams' gift. As revealed by them on Twitter, V is officially the first solo Korean artist and second overall star after Shah Rukh Khan, to get a birthday ad on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. There will be a three-minute sound and light show with the special theme being Taehyung's hit solo song Winter Bear. But that's not all! The Dubai Fountain (world's largest music fountain) will also be choreographed in coordination to Winter Bear, which is a first for a K-pop artist. The V-centric birthday ad will take place on December 29 at 6:50 pm Dubai time (8:20 pm IST and 11:50 pm KST).

In their statement, China V Bar explained, "After a long period of application, finalisation, review and modification, thanks to Taehyung's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, we are very honoured to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-pop individual artist to print on the Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show," while adding, "At the same time as the Burj Khalifa's sound and light show accompanied by V's self-composed Winter Bear, the dancing light show is completely choreographed and customised to Winter Bear."

Check out a preview of V's Burj Khalifa 25th birthday ad HERE.

The love that V's fans have for TaeTae will never not be extraordinary!

As expected, #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa became an instant trending hashtag on Twitter as ARMY was left flabbergasted with how grand the birthday ad has turned out this year for V. We can't wait to see how TaeTae's birthday ad will light up Burj Khalifa like dynamite.

