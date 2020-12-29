TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V takes over world’s tallest building on 25th birthday; ARMY sings Winter Bear

As part of BTS singer V's birthday celebrations, a fan club from China managed to get a customised ad on the Burj Khalifa. The building lit up with visuals of Taehyung while Winter Bear played along with it.

BTS singer V turns 25 today, December 30, and the ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. While fan groups across the globe are doing their bit to honour the Bangtan Boy's birthday, renowned Chinese fan club, CHINA Baidu Vbar, arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up with Taehyung name and visuals at the stroke of midnight, South Korea time, to ring in his birthday. Videos from the venue revealed clips from V's numerous spottings flashed on the world's tallest building while Winter Bear played along with it.

Many fans in Dubai gathered to witness the iconic moment live while the UAE fan club of the singer live-streamed the moment for international ARMY members to watch the special musical light show. Words like "V singer", "V dancer," "V actor", "V producer", "Happy V Day" and "Kim Taehyung" played out on the humongous building while fans screamed and sang along to Winter Bear. That wasn't all! The Dubai Fountain (world's largest music fountain) coordinated with the tunes of Winter Bear, making the experience extra special for fans.

Watch Kim Taehyung light up Burj Khalifa here.

During the announcement fo the ad, China V Bar said that they were honoured to receive the opportunity of setting up the three-minute sound and light show. "After a long period of application, finalisation, review and modification, thanks to Taehyung's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, we are very honoured to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-pop individual artist to print on the Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show," they said.

