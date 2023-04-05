TaeKook Day: Who is your favourite fashionista BTS’ V or Jungkook? VOTE

BTS, the South Korean boy band sensation, has been making waves in the music industry for years. Known for their unique blend of K-pop, hip-hop, and R&B, they have gained a massive following of fans from around the world. The members of the group are known for their individual styles, and V and Jungkook made headlines for their contrasting vibes while wearing suits.

V's Bold Statement Suit

V, named the most handsome man in the world, is known for his fashion-forward sense of style. He is often seen wearing bold prints and vibrant colors that make him stand out from the crowd. V opted for a bold, patterned suit in a different shade. He wore a rust tan suit with a purple shirt beneath. He paired it with the same colour tie and formal shoes. His suit had a statement floral piece hanging on the left side of his vest. V's bold choice of colors and patterns showed off his daring and experimental side

Jungkook's Classic Suit

On the other hand, Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jung-kook, is known for his more classic and refined style. Jungkook went for a classic black and white ensemble. Jungkook wore a classic black suit with a white shirt beneath paired with a black tie and formal shoes. Jungkook's outfit was elegant and refined emitting a timeless sophistication and maturity.

BTS' Individual Styles

The contrasting styles of V and Jungkook highlight the individuality and creativity of each member of BTS. Their ability to express themselves through fashion is just one of the many reasons why fans love them. BTS' V and Jungkook showed off their unique styles in contrasting suits. While we are confused between both, pick your favorite among their fashion choices.

