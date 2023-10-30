Taemin Guilty music video OUT: SHINee member wows with synth-pop track over dreamy and surreal visuals

SHINee's Taemin Guilty MV released with a bang. It's finally here—the much awaited comeback of the K-pop sensation after a nearly two-and-a-half-year absence. Guilty is the lead single from Taemin's fourth mini-album, and definitely looks like a exciting addition to his discography. Ahead of the release, the K-pop idol also held a press conference in Seoul's Gwangjin District. Check out the initial impression of the song.

SHINee's Taemin makes a comeback with Guilty

On October 30, 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time), the maknae of SHINee dropped his latest solo single Guilty. The title track features an upbeat synthesizer tune with an incredible string section, accompanied by a unique, relaxed beat and a catchy chorus. The song's subject explores the realm of selfish love, making those who listen recognize the singer's unique style. Taemin's vocals are an amalgam of passion and power, which helps him portray the song's broad spectrum of moods. With Taemin singing about being trapped in a relationship he knows is wrong but finds difficult to leave, Guilty is much more than just a synth tune. One can find a reference to Taemin's artistic and personal development in this track. The song has so far garnered around 133,116 views already (at the time of writing). Guilty mark’s the return of the K-pop idol in the music scene after two and a half years.

Check out Taemin’s Guilty here!

SHINee's Taemin's recent activities

The HARD singer who recently returned from his active military services has finally made his much awaited comeback with solo single. During a press conference held on October 30, prior to the release, Taemin addressed various fan questions about his next moves.During the session, he expressed his deep admiration for Hoshi, a member of SEVENTEEN and his junior. Hoshi has remained a vocal supporter of Taemin and together the duo also took up a Guilty challenge recently. Taemin went on to drop a subtle hint about considering a collaborative project with the SEVENTEEN’s member. Next, the Guilty singer appeared in Spotify’s interview In Bloom where he unveiled his desire to collaborate with his idol RnB artists DPR IAN. DPR IAN is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. He is known as the former member of C-Clown boy band which debuted under Yedang Entertainment. In 2020 he made his debut as a solo artist.

