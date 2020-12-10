Taemin, Kai, Jimin: 100 Kpop idols select who the best dancers in the industry are; Who is at the top?
In a poll conducted by one of South Korea’s top news/media outlets, Ilgan Sports, 100 top K-Pop idols from groups like AKMU, BLACKPINK, BTOB, BTS, EXID, fromis-9, GFRIEND, GOT7, JBJ, MONSTA X, NU'EST W, Oh My Girl, Rainz, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Super Junior, TRCNG, TWICE, WINNER, and Wanna One voted to decide who the best dancers in the K-Pop industry are.
Dancing and choreography is an essential element of the whole K-Pop experience. While all idols are equally trained in the art, some idols have a special innate talent in the same. A lot of idols have also studied dance in college and University. Idols like Jimin from BTS and N from VIXX are have trained in contemporary and traditional dance respectively even before they started their careers as idols. As such, the K-Pop industry is filled with extremely talented dancers.
Keep reading to find out who the best dancers in the K-Pop industry are, as voted by idols themselves:
5. AB6IX’ Park Woojin
4. SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk and BTS’ J-Hope
3. SHINee’s Taemin and BTS Jimin
2. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
1. EXO’s Kai and TWICE’s Momo
ALSO READ: 35th Golden Disk Awards nominees for major categories revealed; Fans think GFRIEND, ASTRO snubbed
What do you think of the top 5? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!