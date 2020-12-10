Taemin, Kai, Jimin: 100 Kpop idols select who the best dancers in the industry are; Who is at the top?

100 K-Pop idols voted for the best dancers in the industry. Who do you think topped the list?

In a poll conducted by one of South Korea’s top news/media outlets, Ilgan Sports, 100 top K-Pop idols from groups like AKMU, BLACKPINK, BTOB, BTS, EXID, fromis-9, GFRIEND, GOT7, JBJ, MONSTA X, NU'EST W, Oh My Girl, Rainz, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Super Junior, TRCNG, TWICE, WINNER, and Wanna One voted to decide who the best dancers in the K-Pop industry are.

Dancing and choreography is an essential element of the whole K-Pop experience. While all idols are equally trained in the art, some idols have a special innate talent in the same. A lot of idols have also studied dance in college and University. Idols like Jimin from BTS and N from VIXX are have trained in contemporary and traditional dance respectively even before they started their careers as idols. As such, the K-Pop industry is filled with extremely talented dancers.

Keep reading to find out who the best dancers in the K-Pop industry are, as voted by idols themselves:

5. AB6IX’ Park Woojin

4. SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk and BTS’ J-Hope

3. SHINee’s Taemin and BTS Jimin

2. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

1. EXO’s Kai and TWICE’s Momo

What do you think of the top 5? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Ilgan Sports

