Taemin’s Navillera OST, Taxi Driver second teaser, ‘Snowdrop’ update & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

Another busy day in the K-Pop industry, here’s news of March 30, 2021 that you might have missed out on.

Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’ release, Jungkook’s ‘My Time’ choreography mastermind, Hwasa renewal and so much more happened today. Honestly, there’s not even a single day in the K-Pop industry that isn’t fun or doesn’t have a major reveal! While those take precedence over other news, you can always be up-to-date with the day’s news with our Daily Highlights!

So without further ado, let’s catch up on things that happened today and might have missed your attention:

SHINee’s Taemin lends his voice to Navillera’s OST

KDrama lovers' current favourite,Song Kang and K-Pop lovers’ forever favourite Taemin unite in Netflix’s latest webtoon adaptation, Navillera. Stone music Entertainment released the ‘My Day’ MV where we can see clips of Song Kong as Lee Chae Rok from the show and also Taemin in the studio, recording the song. This is Taemin’s first OST in approximately six years.

SBS drops second teaser video of upcoming drama ‘Taxi Driver’

Starring Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin, SBS released the second teaser of ‘Taxi Driver’. The story revolves around a taxi service called Rainbow Taxi that aims to take matters in its own hands and offer justice to people, when law and police can’t. Watch the teaser here.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s character name in ‘Snowdrop’ to be changed

While many BLINKs have been waiting for Jisoo’s debut as an actor in JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’, the drama is undergoing a whole controversy on it’s own. There were even petitions signed by Knetizens to cancel the show. However, JTBC assured the fans that the drama isn’t based on democratic movements but the political situation in 1987. The show’s synopsis has been interpreted in many ways - one of the most controversial one is of the striking resemblance between the student activist Chun Young Cho who was falsely charged and tormented as a “spy” against the South Korean government, which many people think is a mockery of such a sensitive situation. JTBC confirmed that because the names sound a bit similar, it will be changed.

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon is winning over the world with his debut album on iTunes

Kang Seung Yoon’s debut album PAGE took the top spot in iTunes Top Album chart in 18 regions including Singapore, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Turkey and Thailand. He released the album on March 29, 6 PM KST and in just one day, achieved this incredible feat!

Actress Lee Bo Young exudes radiance and grace in stills released from her upcoming drama

Mother-famed actress Lee Bo Young is finally showing us a radiant and elite look once again in her upcoming drama titled, Mine. Set to premiere in the first half of 2021, the show released its stills of Lee Bo Young as Seo Hee Soo - a misfit and an outcast in her husband’s elite “chaebol” circle. Lee Bo Young looks radiant in pastel colroed floral prints with short hair, in a calm environment, oozing sophistication. The show revolves around ambitious women trying to make their way and find their own voice in a world that shows them nothing but prejudice and looks down on them.

