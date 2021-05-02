Taemin’s solo album announcement, SuJu’s Eunhyuk tested negative for COVID & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

A relatively calm day in the Korean entertainment industry, we’re bringing you some key stories to keep you up-to-date with updates. So that you never miss out on anything special, our Daily Highlights segment is here for you. Take a scroll and get to know the other things that happened today!

SHINee’s Minho all set to appear on JTBC’s ‘Basketball’

Minho will appear on a special episode of ‘Basketball’ that will air on May 2. In this episode, stars who are great at sports will turn up to find out who’s the best at playing basketball. Along with athletic celebrities such as Son Ji Chang, Park Hyeong Jun and Park Jae Hoon, basketball stars like Moon Kyung Eun, Jeon Hee Cheol, Woo Ji Won, Kim Hoon, Heo Woong and Heo Hoon are also set to participate in this second season of the show.

Idol Eunhyuk from Super Junior tests negative for COVID-19

Reports have revealed that Eunhyuk is COVID negative and is taking precautions. ‘NOW’ studio has stated that they’re disinfecting the entire studio every 2 hours, and the ‘D&E Show’ will air on May 6, instead of May 2 as planned earlier.

Yesung unveils highlight clip for upcoming mini album ‘Beautiful Night’

Yesung’s 4th mini album is about to drop on May 3, and will contain seven tracks. The schedule planned was to release a highlight clip for each track, hence today, a clip for ‘No More Love’ has been released. The clip shows two photographs of the Idol looking gorgeous, with a beautiful part of the track in the background. Up till now, clips have been released for ‘Like Us’, ‘Corazon Perdido (Lost Heart), ‘A Letter in the Wind’ and ‘Fireworks’.

SHINee’s Taemin had a special gift for fans on his live today; announced a solo album

Taemin held a solo concert titled ‘Beyond Live: NGDA (Never Gonna Dance Again)’, a special live concert for his fans before enlisting. During the live show, he also gave fans a special performance of his solo album’s song ‘Advice’. He announced that the solo album will be released on May 18, weeks before his enlistment, which is on May 31, 2021.

Cosmic Girls new sub-unit WJSN: THE BLACK release tracklist for their debut single

Star Ship Entertainment recently announced the second subunit of the Cosmic Girls with members Exy (leader), Seola, Eunseo and Bona. The subunit is called WJSN THE BLACK and their debut album is titled ‘My Attitude’. The tracks in the album are - Easy (title track) and theB-track, ‘Kiss Your Lips’. Exy is credited in the lyrics category in both of these songs. The album is scheduled to release on May 12.

