Taemin’s stunning special video released ahead of his birthday; #Taeminsbirthday takes over Twitter hashtags
On July 17, Shinee released a new performance video for one of his B-sides ‘Just Me and You’ from the 2020 album ‘Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1- The 3rd Album’. This was released a day before Taemin’s birthday and his fans were absolutely in love with it! Since Taemin is currently serving his mandatory military service, the fans were a little disappointed that they could not get together and celebrate his birthday through V-live, which became a tradition for them. But this unexpected video release really made the fans happy to see him on screen again.
Taemin enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 31st, a few weeks after the release of his 3rd mini-album ‘Advice’ with the title track MV of the same name.
