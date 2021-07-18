Taemin’s stunning special video released ahead of his birthday; #Taeminsbirthday takes over Twitter hashtags

Shinee’s Taemin new performance video ‘Me and You’ unveiled on Youtube. Read ahead to know more.

On July 17, Shinee released a new performance video for one of his B-sides ‘Just Me and You’ from the 2020 album ‘Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1- The 3rd Album’. This was released a day before Taemin’s birthday and his fans were absolutely in love with it! Since Taemin is currently serving his mandatory military service, the fans were a little disappointed that they could not get together and celebrate his birthday through V-live, which became a tradition for them. But this unexpected video release really made the fans happy to see him on screen again.

Twitter hashtags are flooded with everything related to Taemin’s birthday as fans wish him and recap all the amazing feats done by him. Many made him sweet and aesthetically pleasing cakes and savoury treats as well. One said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU. Missing ur smile, laugh, cuteness, voice, giggle, wink, & evil. EVERYDAY IS TAEMIN'S DAY".

this is so cute happy Taemin day! https://t.co/AXT0oxM0oj — Vanessa (@chingu1412) July 18, 2021

Many fans were reacting to fellow Shinee member Kibum’s post for Taemin’s birthday. Known to be an extremely hilarious, sassy, and confident person, SHAWOLS (Shinee’s fandom) were not at all surprised at Key’s way of wishing Taemin on his birthday. He posted his selfie and wrote ‘Happy Birthday Taemin'.

Taemin : sending kibum a food truck with full of his face everywhere Kibum : greeting taemin a happy birthday using his own selfie Taekey things ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ#태민 #키 pic.twitter.com/Y8Od235OMw — ᵝˡᵒˢˢᵒᵐ⁷¹⁸ (@blossom_718) July 18, 2021

According to the global K-pop fandom platform 'Whosfan' on the 16th, a voting session from June 21st to 28th on 'Who is the idol that will be celebrated in Times Square?'. Which was won by Taemin with a turnout of 70.38% followed by Seventeen’s Wonwoo and SF9’s Inseong. With the support of Whosfan, a happy birthday advertisement was sent out on a large billboard in Times Square, New York.

happy #TAEMIN day from Times Square!! #Everyday_TAEMINDAY #온세상이_태민이로_빛나는날 #SHINee pic.twitter.com/TVQCVojcZw — Lina (@carlinabeena) July 17, 2021

Taemin enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 31st, a few weeks after the release of his 3rd mini-album ‘Advice’ with the title track MV of the same name.

